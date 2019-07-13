The Latest: Halep says Slam losses helped her beat Williams
AP
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest at Wimbledon (all times local):
9:15 p.m.
Simona Halep figures her past problems in Grand Slam finals allowed her to come through against Serena Williams at Wimbledon.
Halep lost the first three times she appeared in a major final, twice at the French Open and once at the Australian Open.
But now she has won two in a row — last year at Roland Garros, and Saturday at the All England Club, where she made only three unforced errors while beating Williams 6-2, 6-2 in under an hour.
Halep says her losses “helped me for sure to be different” on this occasion.
While nerves can affect a player, Halep adds, she learned to think of it as “a normal match.”
That approach sure worked on this day.
- Barbora Strycova
- Edouard Roger-Vasselin
- Gabriela Dabrowski
- Nicolas Mahut
- Robert Farah
- Serena Williams
- Simona Halep
- Tennis
-