The Latest: Halep says Slam losses helped her beat Williams

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest at Wimbledon (all times local):

9:15 p.m.

Simona Halep figures her past problems in Grand Slam finals allowed her to come through against Serena Williams at Wimbledon.

Halep lost the first three times she appeared in a major final, twice at the French Open and once at the Australian Open.

But now she has won two in a row — last year at Roland Garros, and Saturday at the All England Club, where she made only three unforced errors while beating Williams 6-2, 6-2 in under an hour.

Halep says her losses “helped me for sure to be different” on this occasion.

While nerves can affect a player, Halep adds, she learned to think of it as “a normal match.”

That approach sure worked on this day.