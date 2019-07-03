The Latest: Gauff, 15, wins again at Wimbledon
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest at Wimbledon (all times local):
9:20 p.m.
American teenager Coco Gauff just keeps winning at Wimbledon.
After coming through qualifying and then upsetting five-time champion Venus Williams in the first round, the 15-year-old Gauff extended her stay at the All England Club by dispatching former semifinalist Magdalena Rybarikova 6-3, 6-3.
Gauff is the youngest player to come through qualifying for Wimbledon in the Open era but showed her maturity once again in a match played under the new roof on No. 1 Court. She never faced a break point and had only 10 unforced errors compared to 24 for Rybarikova.
Another unseeded American, Danielle Collins, also advanced. Collins beat No. 12 Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.
