The Latest: Fognini pushes into 4th day in Australia to win

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local):

12:25 a.m.

Fabio Fognini is taking no shortcuts so far at the Australian Open.

The 12th-seeded Italian has won a pair of five-setters to get to the third round at Melbourne Park — and because his latest win ended after midnight, he has competed on all four days since the tournament began.

Fognini needed more than four hours and a total of five match points to finally get past Jordan Thompson of Australia 7-6 (4), 6-1, 3-6, 4-6, 7-6 (4) in the second round.

In his opening match, which began Monday but concluded Tuesday after being suspended by rain, Fognini came back to win after falling into a two-sets-to-none hole against Reilly Opelka.

The match against Thompson started Wednesday and wasn’t wrapped up until past 12:10 a.m. on Thursday local time at Margaret Court Arena.

Because that one stretched so long, the last match scheduled for Wednesday on that court — No. 10 Madison Keys vs. Arantxa Rus — was moved to Rod Laver Arena.

Keys beat Rus 7-6 (3), 6-2, closing it out a few minutes after Fognini’s victory.