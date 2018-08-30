The Latest: Extreme heat policy remains at US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

4:10 p.m.

No. 14 seed Fabio Fognini of Italy was upset in the U.S. Open’s second round by 55th-ranked John Millman of Australia 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.

By reaching the third round, Millman equaled his best showing at any Grand Slam tournament.

Fognini, the husband of 2015 U.S. Open champion Flavia Pennetta, was kicked out of the U.S. Open doubles tournament last year after vulgarly insulting a female chair umpire during a first-round loss in singles.