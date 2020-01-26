The Latest: Federer rallies to reach Australian Open QFs

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local):

11:25 p.m.

Roger Federer rallied after a tough opening set to beat Marton Fucsovics 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 and reach the Australian Open quarterfinals, extending his record to 57 trips to the last eight of a major.

No. 3-seeded Federer survived a grueling five-setter against John Millman in the third round, when he was two points from defeat before winning the last six points of a super tiebreaker, and appeared fatigued late in the first set Sunday against Fucsovics.

But he went on the offense, breaking the No. 67-ranked Hungarian’s serve twice in the second set and three times in the third to establish a winning lead. The 20-time major winner will next play Tennys Sandgren, an American who reached the quarterfinals for the second time in three years at Melbourne Park by beating No. 12-seeded Fabio Fognini in a heated four-setter.