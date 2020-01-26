The Latest: Federer rallies to reach Australian Open QFs

<p> Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic reacts during her fourth round match against Greece's Maria Sakkari at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) </p>

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local):

11:25 p.m.

Roger Federer rallied after a tough opening set to beat Marton Fucsovics 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 and reach the Australian Open quarterfinals, extending his record to 57 trips to the last eight of a major.

No. 3-seeded Federer survived a grueling five-setter against John Millman in the third round, when he was two points from defeat before winning the last six points of a super tiebreaker, and appeared fatigued late in the first set Sunday against Fucsovics.

But he went on the offense, breaking the No. 67-ranked Hungarian’s serve twice in the second set and three times in the third to establish a winning lead. The 20-time major winner will next play Tennys Sandgren, an American who reached the quarterfinals for the second time in three years at Melbourne Park by beating No. 12-seeded Fabio Fognini in a heated four-setter.