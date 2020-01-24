The Latest: Federer posts 100th match win at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local):

12:50 a.m.

Roger Federer has been pushed all the way before recording his 100th match win at the Australian Open and reaching the Round of 16 at Melbourne Park for the 18th time with a 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (8) victory over John Millman.

Federer has won six Australian championships among his record 20 major titles and is still a crowd favorite on Rod Laver Arena, despite playing an Aussie who’d beaten him at the 2018 U.S. Open in their only previous meeting at a major.

The 38-year-old Federer is the first player to record 100 match wins at two different Grand Slam tournaments. He improved his Wimbledon record to 101-13 last year.

Federer will next play Marton Fucsovics of Hungary.