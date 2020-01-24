The Latest: Federer-Millman going to a 5th set in Australia
AP
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local):
11:45 p.m.
Roger Federer and John Millman are going to a fifth set in the third round of the Australian Open.
Federer dropped the first set 4-6 before winning the second 7-6 (2) and the third 6-4. Millman rallied to win the fourth set 6-4 to level the best-of-five-set match.
Federer has won six Australian championships among his record 20 major titles and is still a crowd favorite on Rod Laver Arena, despite playing an Aussie on a Friday night.
Millman had an upset win over Federer at the 2018 U.S. Open in their only previous Grand Slam meeting.
The winner will play Marton Fucsovics of Hungary.
- Alison Riske
- Benoit Paire
- Caroline Wozniacki
- Diego Schwartzman
- Guillermo Duran
- Henri Kontinen
- Jamie Murray
- John Peers
- Julia Goerges
- Lukasz Kubot
- Marcelo Melo
- Marin Cilic
- Mike Bryan
- Milos Raonic
- Naomi Osaka
- Nicolas Mahut
- Novak Djokovic
- Pierre-Hugues Herbert
- Roger Federer
- Sam Querrey
- Serena Williams
- Simone Bolelli
- Tennis
- Tennys Sandgren
- Vasek Pospisil
-