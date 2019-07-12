The Latest: Federer leads Nadal 2-1 at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest at Wimbledon (all times local):

6:50 p.m.

Roger Federer is within one set of reaching a record-extending 12th Wimbledon final.

Federer leads Rafael Nadal 7-6 (3), 1-6, 6-3 in the semifinals on Centre Court.

In the third set, Federer broke Nadal for the first time in the match to take a 3-1 lead, then saved three break points in the next game. Nadal saved two more break points at 4-1 but Federer held serve the rest of the way, clinching the set when the Spaniard netted a forehand.

Federer has won a record eight Wimbledon titles. Nadal has two, and beat Federer in the 2008 final.