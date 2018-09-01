The Latest: Teenager Vondrousova upsets Bertens at US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

Roger Federer’s 51 winners included one jaw-dropping flick around the net post and he got through a tough early spot to get past Nick Kyrgios 6-4, 6-1, 7-5 and reach the fourth round in a 17th consecutive U.S. Open appearance.

The outcome might very well have been decided with Federer serving at 3-all, love-40, less than 20 minutes in. He saved four break points in that game — and then never faced another.

In the 30th-seeded Kyrgios’ previous match, the chair umpire climbed down from his seat to have a chat with the Australian’s seeming lack of effort. There was no such visit during this match.

The No. 2-seeded Federer has won five of his record 20 Grand Slam titles at Flushing Meadows, but his most recent U.S. Open trophy arrived a decade ago.

He’ll face 55th-ranked John Millman of Australia next. It’s the first time Millman has reached the fourth round at any major tournament.