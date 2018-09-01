The Latest: Teenager Vondrousova upsets Bertens at US Open

<p> Marketa Vondrousova, of the Czech Republic, reacts after defeating Kiki Bertens, of the Netherlands, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) </p>

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

Roger Federer’s 51 winners included one jaw-dropping flick around the net post and he got through a tough early spot to get past Nick Kyrgios 6-4, 6-1, 7-5 and reach the fourth round in a 17th consecutive U.S. Open appearance.

The outcome might very well have been decided with Federer serving at 3-all, love-40, less than 20 minutes in. He saved four break points in that game — and then never faced another.

In the 30th-seeded Kyrgios’ previous match, the chair umpire climbed down from his seat to have a chat with the Australian’s seeming lack of effort. There was no such visit during this match.

The No. 2-seeded Federer has won five of his record 20 Grand Slam titles at Flushing Meadows, but his most recent U.S. Open trophy arrived a decade ago.

He’ll face 55th-ranked John Millman of Australia next. It’s the first time Millman has reached the fourth round at any major tournament.