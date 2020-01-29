The Latest: Federer fined $3,000 for Australian Open curse

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local):

8:45 p.m.

Roger Federer has been fined $3,000 for cursing during his quarterfinal victory at Melbourne Park.

He had argued with the chair umpire after being warned for an audible obscenity during the third set of what became a five-set win over Tennys Sandgren.

Federer saved seven match points during the fourth set.

He is scheduled to face defending champion Novak Dokovic in the semifinals on Friday.

The largest fine of the 2020 Australian Open so far was the $7,500 Benoit Paire was docked for unsportsmanlike conduct during a first-round doubles match.