The Latest: Dominic Thiem advances at Australian Open
AP
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local):
5:40 p.m.
Fifth-seeded Dominic Thiem had a much easier time in his third-round match than his second and beat Taylor Fritz 6-2, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-4 to advance to the second week at Melbourne Park.
Fritz double-faulted on match point.
Two days ago the Austrian player needed five sets to beat Australian wild-card entry Alex Bolt.
It is the third time that Thiem has beaten the American at a Grand Slam tournament. He beat Fritz in four sets in the second round of the 2017 U.S. Open and again in the third round at Flushing Meadows a year later.
Thiem will next play Gael Monfils, who earlier beat Ernests Gulbis in straight sets.
