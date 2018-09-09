The Latest: Williams fined $17K for violations in Open final

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

10:15 p.m.

Novak Djokovic says he thinks the chair umpire interfered too much in Serena Williams’ match but stopped short of saying men and women are treated differently.

Djokovic says Carlos Ramos “just maybe changed — not maybe, but he did change the course of the match” in Williams’ 6-2, 6-4 loss to Naomi Osaka on Saturday night in the U.S. Open final.

Djokovic, who won the men’s title, said he thought Ramos’ involvement was “unnecessary.”

But he disagreed with WTA CEO Steve Simon, who said men and women should be treated equally but that wasn’t the case Saturday.

“I don’t see things as Mr. Simon does,” Djokovic says, adding that “it’s hard to generalize things, really.”