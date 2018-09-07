The Latest: Mike Bryan, Jack Sock win US Open doubles title

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

9:25 p.m.

Novak Djokovic reached his eighth U.S. Open final by beating Kei Nishikori 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

Djokovic is bidding for his third title at Flushing Meadows and 14th Grand Slam trophy overall.

The No. 6-seeded Djokovic missed last year’s tournament with an injured right elbow.

He will face Juan Martin del Potro in Sunday’s final. Del Potro advanced when Rafael Nadal retired after the second set with a knee injury.