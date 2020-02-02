The Latest: Djokovic takes 1st set in Australian Open final

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local):

8:40 p.m.

Novak Djokovic has taken the first set in the Australian Open final against fifth-seeded Dominic Thiem.

Djokovic, who is bidding for an eighth title at Melbourne Park, broke Thiem’s serve in the last game to clinch the set 6-4 in 52 minutes.

Thiem served a double-fault on set point.

Second-seeded Djokovic has never lost a semifinal or final he’s contested at the Australian Open, and is aiming for a 17th Grand Slam title overall. Thiem has been runner-up to Rafael Nadal at the last two French Opens.