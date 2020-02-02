The Latest: Djokovic takes 1st set in Australian Open final

<p> Rajeev Ram, left, of the U.S. and partner Britain's Joe Salisbury celebrate after defeating Australia's Max Purcell and Luke Saville in the men's doubles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) </p>

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local):

8:40 p.m.

Novak Djokovic has taken the first set in the Australian Open final against fifth-seeded Dominic Thiem.

Djokovic, who is bidding for an eighth title at Melbourne Park, broke Thiem’s serve in the last game to clinch the set 6-4 in 52 minutes.

Thiem served a double-fault on set point.

Second-seeded Djokovic has never lost a semifinal or final he’s contested at the Australian Open, and is aiming for a 17th Grand Slam title overall. Thiem has been runner-up to Rafael Nadal at the last two French Opens.