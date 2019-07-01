The Latest: Djokovic starts Wimbledon title defense with win

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest at Wimbledon (all times local):

3:20 p.m.

After an early wobble, defending champion Novak Djokovic got right back on track on Centre Court at Wimbledon.

Djokovic was broken in the opening game but recovered right away to beat Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-3, 7-5, 6-3 and reach the second round.

Djokovic, who is looking for his fifth Wimbledon title, lost to Kohlschreiber at Indian Wells this year but never looked in serious danger after that opening game, breaking his opponent five times.

Djokovic was playing with former Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic looking on from his player’s box, having added the Croatian to his coaching staff for the tournament.