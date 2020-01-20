The Latest: Djokovic’s win wraps up opening day in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local):

11:40 p.m.

Novak Djokovic began his bid for an eighth Australian Open title with a 7-6 (5), 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 win over Jan-Lennard Struff in the last of the matches to finish on a rain-interrupted first day of the tournament.

The defending champion had to deal with a leaky roof as drops of water slowly dripped onto the court behind the baseline at one end and had to be regularly wiped away by ball kids. It was only a minor distraction, though, as he registered his 900th tour-level match win.