The Latest: Djokovic’s win wraps up opening day in Melbourne

<p> Spectators wait for play to start in Garden Square ahead of the first round singles matches at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara) </p>

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local):

11:40 p.m.

Novak Djokovic began his bid for an eighth Australian Open title with a 7-6 (5), 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 win over Jan-Lennard Struff in the last of the matches to finish on a rain-interrupted first day of the tournament.

The defending champion had to deal with a leaky roof as drops of water slowly dripped onto the court behind the baseline at one end and had to be regularly wiped away by ball kids. It was only a minor distraction, though, as he registered his 900th tour-level match win.