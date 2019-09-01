The Latest: Djokovic out of US Open after retiring in match

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

10:50 p.m.

Novak Djokovic has ended his U.S. Open title defense by retiring from his fourth-round match against Stan Wawrinka.

Djokovic was seeded No. 1 and seeking a fourth championship in New York.

But he’s been troubled by a painful left shoulder and did not look to be close to his best for much of the night against Wawrinka.

Djokovic was trailing 6-4, 7-5, 2-1 when he quit.