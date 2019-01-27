The Latest: Herbert, Mahut complete career Slam in Australia

<p> France's Nicolas Mahut , left, compatriot Pierre-Hugues Herbet pose with their trophy after defeating Finland's Henri Kontinen, right, and Australia's John Peers in the men's doubles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) </p>

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest at the Australian Open on Sunday (all times local):

9:51 p.m.

Novak Djokovic has won his record seventh Australian Open championship and a third consecutive Grand Slam title by beating Rafael Nadal 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 in the final at Rod Laver Arena.

The No. 1-ranked Djokovic raised his major trophy total to 15, behind only Roger Federer’s 20 and Nadal’s 17.

Djokovic improved to 7-0 in finals at Melbourne Park with a remarkably dominant and mistake-free performance against Nadal.

When they met in the 2012 Australian Open final, Djokovic needed 5 hours, 53 minutes to win. This time, it lasted just a bit more than 2 hours.

Djokovic finished with 34 winners and only nine unforced errors.