The Latest: Extreme heat policy in effect again at US Open
NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):
12 a.m.
Novak Djokovic managed to do what Roger Federer could not: beat 55th-ranked John Millman at the U.S. Open.
Djokovic moved a step closer to a third championship at Flushing Meadows and 14th Grand Slam title overall by eliminating Millman 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 in the quarterfinals.
The No. 6-seeded Djokovic, who won Wimbledon in July, had been drawn to face Federer with a semifinal berth at stake. But Millman scuttled that showdown by stunning the 20-time Grand Slam champ in four sets in the fourth round on a hot and humid evening that Federer said sapped his energy and made it hard to breathe.
This one wasn’t exactly simple for Djokovic: He only converted four of 20 break points. And he finished with 53 unforced errors.
But he did move on, and now will face Kei Nishikori in the semifinals.
