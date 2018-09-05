The Latest: Extreme heat policy in effect again at US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

12 a.m.

Novak Djokovic managed to do what Roger Federer could not: beat 55th-ranked John Millman at the U.S. Open.

Djokovic moved a step closer to a third championship at Flushing Meadows and 14th Grand Slam title overall by eliminating Millman 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 in the quarterfinals.

The No. 6-seeded Djokovic, who won Wimbledon in July, had been drawn to face Federer with a semifinal berth at stake. But Millman scuttled that showdown by stunning the 20-time Grand Slam champ in four sets in the fourth round on a hot and humid evening that Federer said sapped his energy and made it hard to breathe.

This one wasn’t exactly simple for Djokovic: He only converted four of 20 break points. And he finished with 53 unforced errors.

But he did move on, and now will face Kei Nishikori in the semifinals.