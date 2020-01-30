The Latest: Djokovic beats Federer, reaches Australian final

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local):

10:05 p.m.

Novak Djokovic has reached an eighth Australian Open final with a straight-set win over Roger Federer.

The second-seeded Djokovic maintained his record of never losing a semifinal match at Melbourne Park and is one win from extending another streak: He has won all seven finals he has played at the Australian Open.

He was under pressure early from six-time Australian Open champion Federer, who broke him twice in the first set but was unable to serve it out.

Djokovic dominated the tiebreaker and went on to win the match 7-6 (1), 6-4, 6-3. He will meet the winner of Friday’s match between No. 5 Dominic Thiem and No. 7 Alexander Zverev in Sunday’s championship match.