The Latest: Djokovic, Anderson both advance at Wimbledon

8:05 p.m.

Last year’s men’s finalists moved into the third round at Wimbledon within minutes of each other.

Moments after Kevin Anderson converted his second match point against Janko Tipsarevic with an ace on No. 2 Court, Novak Djokovic wrapped up his straight-set win over Denis Kudla on Centre Court.

Djokovic beat Kudla 6-3, 6-2, 6-2, while Anderson ousted Tipsarevic 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-4.

Djokovic beat Anderson in the 2018 final for his fourth Wimbledon title, and they could face each other in the semifinals of this year’s tournament.