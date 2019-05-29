The Latest: Svitolina advances to 3rd round without playing

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

8 p.m.

Grigor Dimitrov outlasted 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic 6-7 (3), 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3 in the longest match so far at this year’s French Open, which lasted nearly 4½ hours.

Cilic and Dimitrov were seeded third and fourth at Roland Garros last year, but both have fallen outside the top 10. Dimitrov, who is all the way down to No. 46, next faces 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka.