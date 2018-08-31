The Latest: Svitolina to face Sevastova in US Open’s 4th Rd
NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):
12:35 a.m.
Juan Martin del Potro is through to the fourth round at the U.S. Open.
The 2009 champion beat No. 31 seed Fernando Verdasco 7-5, 7-6 (6), 6-3 in the final match of the night.
Next up for del Potro, the No. 3 seed, is No. 20 seed Borna Coric.
- Anastasija Sevastova
- Borna Coric
- Denis Shapovalov
- Dominic Thiem
- Elina Svitolina
- Fernando Verdasco
- Karen Khachanov
- Kevin Anderson
- Milos Raonic
- Rafael Nadal
- Serena Williams
- Stan Wawrinka
- Tennis
- Venus Williams
-