The Latest: Svitolina to face Sevastova in US Open’s 4th Rd

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

12:35 a.m.

Juan Martin del Potro is through to the fourth round at the U.S. Open.

The 2009 champion beat No. 31 seed Fernando Verdasco 7-5, 7-6 (6), 6-3 in the final match of the night.

Next up for del Potro, the No. 3 seed, is No. 20 seed Borna Coric.