NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

6:30 p.m.

Juan Martin del Potro advanced to the U.S. Open final when Rafael Nadal retired after the second set with a right knee injury.

Del Potro led 7-6 (3), 6-2 when the defending champion was forced to stop playing.

He had been treated earlier and was barely moving late in the second set.