The Latest: Colombians win men’s doubles at US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

Top-seed Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah became the first Colombian men’s team to win the doubles title at the U.S. Open, defeating Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos 6-4, 7-5 in the final Friday.

Cabal and Farah were already the first men’s doubles pairing from Colombia to win a Grand Slam trophy and to be ranked No. 1 after they won Wimbledon this year. They followed their Wimbledon championship with another strong run through the U.S. Open and won their fifth doubles title of the season.

They became the sixth team to win Wimbledon and the U.S. Open in the same year in the Open era.

Cabal and Farah celebrated Friday a year after they were knocked out in the semifinals by eventual champs Mike Bryan and Jack Sock.