The Latest: Coco Gauff beats Venus Williams in 1st round

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local):

5:45 p.m.

Coco Gauff has beaten Venus Williams in the first round for the second time in three Grand Slam tournaments.

The 15-year-old Gauff followed up her upset over Williams at Wimbledon last year with a 7-6 (5), 6-3 win over the 39-year-old, seven-time major winner at the Australian Open.

While play was suspended on all outside courts because of heavy rain over Melbourne, Gauff went to work under the roof on Margaret Court Arena. She served an ace to set up triple match point and converted with a drop shot, which Williams couldn’t retrieve in time.

Gauff was playing her first match in the main draw at Melbourne Park. Williams was in the main draw of a major for an Open Era-record 85th time.