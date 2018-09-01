The Latest: Teenager Vondrousova upsets Bertens at US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

2:22 a.m.

Marin Cilic, the 2014 U.S. Open champion, needed eight match points to recover from a two-set deficit and eventually edge 19-year-old Alex de Minaur 4-6, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 at 2:22 a.m., four minutes shy of the latest finish in the tournament’s history.

The No. 7 seed Cilic and 45th-ranked de Minaur didn’t even start their third-round match at Louis Armstrong Stadium until after 10 p.m., because of day-session matches that ran long Saturday.

Cilic quickly dropped the first two sets before turning things around for his sixth career comeback after trailing by two sets to none.