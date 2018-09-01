The Latest: Teenager Vondrousova upsets Bertens at US Open

<p> Marketa Vondrousova, of the Czech Republic, reacts after defeating Kiki Bertens, of the Netherlands, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) </p>

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

2:22 a.m.

Marin Cilic, the 2014 U.S. Open champion, needed eight match points to recover from a two-set deficit and eventually edge 19-year-old Alex de Minaur 4-6, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 at 2:22 a.m., four minutes shy of the latest finish in the tournament’s history.

The No. 7 seed Cilic and 45th-ranked de Minaur didn’t even start their third-round match at Louis Armstrong Stadium until after 10 p.m., because of day-session matches that ran long Saturday.

Cilic quickly dropped the first two sets before turning things around for his sixth career comeback after trailing by two sets to none.