The Latest: Canadian teen Auger-Aliassime loses at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest at Wimbledon (all times local):

9 p.m.

Eighteen-year-old Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime lost in the third round at Wimbledon.

The promising player who goes by the initials “FAA” lost to Ugo Humbert of France 6-4, 7-5, 6-3 on No. 1 Court.

Auger-Aliassime had 11 aces but was still broken five times. The Canadian youngster only managed to break his opponent’s serve once.

Humbert, who is 21, is playing at Wimbledon for the first time and is now the youngest remaining player in the men’s draw. He’ll next face defending champion Novak Djokovic.