The Latest: Bryan brothers open with win at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local):

8 p.m.

Bob and Mike Bryan have started their farewell to Grand Slam doubles with a 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 first-round win over Rohan Bopanna and Yasutaka Uchiyama at the Australian Open.

The 41-year-old American twins have won six Australian Open doubles titles among their record 16 majors together. The most accomplished men’s doubles team in history, the Bryans announced late last year that they planned to retire after the 2020 U.S. Open.

They won their last Australian title in 2013.