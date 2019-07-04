The Latest: Borg’s son loses in Wimbledon juniors qualifying

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest at Wimbledon (all times local):

The long blonde hair looked eerily familiar, but it wasn’t quite a case of like father like son for Leo Borg at Wimbledon.

The 16-year-old son of Bjorn Borg lost in the first round of qualifying for the junior singles at the grass-court Grand Slam, where his famous father is a five-time champion and still regarded as royalty.

Leo Borg was hoping to make his first appearance at the All England Club but lost 6-1, 6-4 to Loris Pourroy, an 18-year-old Frenchman seeded 15th in the qualifying draw.

There were shades of the elder Borg on court, though, especially because Leo sports a hairstyle very similar to the one his father became known for when winning five straight Wimbledon titles from 1976-80. The teenager also wore Fila clothing but had ditched his father’s trademark headband in favor of a regular white hat.