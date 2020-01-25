The Latest: Bertens’ win closes women’s 3rd Rd in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local):

11:10 a.m.

No. 9 seed Kiki Bertens has reached the Australian Open’s fourth round for the first time.

Bertens closed out the women’s third round at Melbourne Park by beating Zarina Diyas 6-2, 7-6 (3).

Bertens compiled a 35-19 edge in winners and her serve was broken only once.

The best showing for Bertens at any Grand Slam tournament was a run to the semifinals of the French Open in 2016.

Bertens is the first Dutch woman to reach the round of 16 at the Australian Open since Brenda Schultz-McCarthy in 1996.

Next for Bertens is a match against two-time major champion Garbiñe Muguruza.

___

10:40 p.m.

Nick Kyrgios and Karen Khachanov are heading to a fifth set in the last men’s third-round match at the Australian Open.

The winner will face Rafael Nadal.

Kyrgios took the opening two sets, then Khachanov the next two. Kyrgios had two match points along the way.

In another third-round match at night, 2019 U.S. Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev had no trouble beating 96th-ranked Alexei Popyrin, a 20-year-old Australian who is ranked 96th and was dealing with a left hip issue.

Medvedev won 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 and faces three-time major champion Stan Wawrinka next.