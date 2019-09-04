The Latest: Berrettini outlasts Monfils at US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

6:20 p.m.

Matteo Berrettini of Italy advanced to his first Grand Slam semifinal after nearly four exhausting hours, edging Gael Monfils 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (5).

With both players fighting fatigue and a faulty serve down the stretch, Berrettini finally closed it out on his fifth match point — after double-faulting away his first chance long before that.

The match that began under muggy conditions ended under the closed roof at Arthur Ashe Stadium, 3 hours, 57 minutes after it began.

The 24th-seeded Berrettini advanced to face No. 2 Rafael Nadal or No. 20 Diego Schwartzman.