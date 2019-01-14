The Latest: Sharapova routs qualifier at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on Monday at the Australian Open: (all times local):

6:35 p.m.

Tomas Berdych sent 2018 Australian Open semifinalist Kyle Edmund home right away this year.

Berdych picked up a surprisingly easy victory over the 13th-seeded Edmund on Monday, beating him 6-3, 6-0, 7-5.

The biggest difference? Edmund made 36 unforced errors, 22 more than Berdych. Edmund also managed to earn only one break point and failed to convert it, while Berdych broke him five times.

Berdych was the 2010 runner-up at Wimbledon and he twice has been a semifinalist at the Australian Open.

Edmund’s top result at a major came a year ago in Melbourne.