The Latest: Bencic beats Vekic to reach US Open semis

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

2 p.m.

Belinda Bencic powered her way into her first Grand Slam semifinal, wearing down Donna Vekic for a 7-6 (5), 6-3 victory at the U.S. Open.

The No. 12 seed from Switzerland followed up her victory over No. 1 Naomi Osaka in the fourth round by taking control of the match midway through the second set and winning the final three games.

Five years after making her lone quarterfinal appearance in a major tournament at the U.S. Open, Bencic advanced to face either 15th-seeded Bianca Andreescu or No. 25 Elise Mertens.