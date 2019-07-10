The Latest: Bautista Agut reaches Wimbledon semifinals

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest at Wimbledon (all times local):

4:20 p.m.

Roberto Bautista Agut reached his first Grand Slam semifinal by beating Guido Pella 7-5, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 at Wimbledon.

The Spaniard broke Pella in the opening game of the first two sets, and then again for a 2-1 lead in the fourth. He served out the victory on his first match point when Pella sent a forehand long.

The 31-year-old Bautista Agut, who had never been past the fourth round of a Grand Slam before, will play defending champion Novak Djokovic on Friday.

Bautista Agut was the only player to reach the quarterfinals without dropping a set, while Pella had spent nearly twice as much time on court — 12 hours, 47 minutes compared to 6 hours, 48 minutes — after coming through two five-setters.