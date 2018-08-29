The Latest: Extreme heat policy in effect again at US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

12:45 p.m.

Victoria Azarenka easily reached the third round in her return to the U.S. Open, beating No. 25 seed Daria Gavrilova of Australia 6-1, 6-2.

The former top-ranked player could meet defending champion Sloane Stephens in the third round.

Azarenka, a two-time U.S. Open finalist, is playing in the tournament for the first time since 2015 after giving birth to a son.

With a ranking too low for direct entry, she received a wild card into the tournament. She is unseeded at Flushing Meadows for the first time since 2007.