The Latest: Extreme heat policy in effect again at US Open

<p> A fan shelters under an umbrella and sips a drink as she watches the match between Fabio Fognini, of Italy, and Michael Mmoh during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) </p>

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

12:45 p.m.

Victoria Azarenka easily reached the third round in her return to the U.S. Open, beating No. 25 seed Daria Gavrilova of Australia 6-1, 6-2.

The former top-ranked player could meet defending champion Sloane Stephens in the third round.

Azarenka, a two-time U.S. Open finalist, is playing in the tournament for the first time since 2015 after giving birth to a son.

With a ranking too low for direct entry, she received a wild card into the tournament. She is unseeded at Flushing Meadows for the first time since 2007.