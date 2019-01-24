The Latest: US Open chair ump gets Australian Open semifinal

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest at the Australian Open on Thursday (all times local):

11:30 p.m.

Astra Sharma and John-Patrick Smith ensured Australians would be playing for all three doubles titles at the season’s first major after beating second-seeded Bruno Soares and Nicole Melichar 6-4, 7-6 (5) in the mixed.

The Australian pair broke in the first game and then there were no service breaks for the remainder of the match.

The win was a highlight for Smith on his 30th birthday, and he later jokingly asked the crowd on Rod Laver Arena: “Where’s my beers?”

Smith’s men’s doubles campaign with Australia Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt was over in the first round.

He and Sharma will play for the mixed doubles championship on Saturday against third-seeded Rajeev Ram of the United States and Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic, who beat Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez and Neal Skupski 6-0, 6-4 in the earlier semifinal.

In men’s doubles semifinals, Australia’s John Peers combined with Finland’s Henri Kontinen to beat Leonardo Mayer and Joao Sousa 6-1, 7-6 (6).

In Sunday’s final, they’ll play French pair Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert, who beat Americans Sam Querrey and Ryan Harrison 6-4, 6-2.

The women’s doubles final on Friday will feature 2011 U.S. Open singles champion Sam Stosur of Australia and Zheng Shuai of China against defending champion and second-seeded Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic.