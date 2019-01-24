The Latest: US Open chair ump gets Australian Open semifinal

Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic celebrates after defeating Australia's Ashleigh Barty in their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019.

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest at the Australian Open on Thursday (all times local):

11:30 p.m.

Astra Sharma and John-Patrick Smith ensured Australians would be playing for all three doubles titles at the season’s first major after beating second-seeded Bruno Soares and Nicole Melichar 6-4, 7-6 (5) in the mixed.

The Australian pair broke in the first game and then there were no service breaks for the remainder of the match.

The win was a highlight for Smith on his 30th birthday, and he later jokingly asked the crowd on Rod Laver Arena: “Where’s my beers?”

Smith’s men’s doubles campaign with Australia Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt was over in the first round.

He and Sharma will play for the mixed doubles championship on Saturday against third-seeded Rajeev Ram of the United States and Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic, who beat Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez and Neal Skupski 6-0, 6-4 in the earlier semifinal.

In men’s doubles semifinals, Australia’s John Peers combined with Finland’s Henri Kontinen to beat Leonardo Mayer and Joao Sousa 6-1, 7-6 (6).

In Sunday’s final, they’ll play French pair Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert, who beat Americans Sam Querrey and Ryan Harrison 6-4, 6-2.

The women’s doubles final on Friday will feature 2011 U.S. Open singles champion Sam Stosur of Australia and Zheng Shuai of China against defending champion and second-seeded Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic.