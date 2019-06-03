The Latest: Keys, Barty reach French Open quarterfinals

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

8 p.m.

Amanda Anisimova is the youngest woman to reach the French Open quarterfinals in 13 years.

The 17-year-old American beat 137th-ranked Spanish qualifier Aliona Bolsova 6-3, 6-0 in 69 minutes.

The last 17-year-old to go this far at Roland Garros was Nicole Vaidisova, who made it to the semifinals in 2006.

Marketa Vondrousova, who is 19, reached the quarterfinals a day earlier.

Anisimova’s quarterfinal opponent will be defending champion Simona Halep.