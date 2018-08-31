The Latest: Kyrgios chair umpire will still work at US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

1:50 p.m.

The retractable roof on Arthur Ashe Stadium was closed because of light rain during the second set of defending U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens’ third-round match against Victoria Azarenka.

The match was delayed for less than 10 minutes.

Play continued on other courts without interruption, including the new Louis Armstrong Stadium, which has a retractable roof, too.

The $150 million Ashe roof was first used during the 2016 U.S. Open.