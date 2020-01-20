The Latest: Ash Barty wins 2nd set 6-1 over Tsurenko.
AP
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local):
8:30 p.m.
Top-ranked Ash Barty has leveled her first-round match with Lesia Tsurenko at Rod Laver Arena, winning the second set 6-1 after losing the first 7-5. French Open champion Barty is attempting to become the first Australian woman since Chris O’Neill in 1978 to win the Australian Open singles title.
