The Latest: Ash Barty wins 2nd set 6-1 over Tsurenko.

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local):

8:30 p.m.

Top-ranked Ash Barty has leveled her first-round match with Lesia Tsurenko at Rod Laver Arena, winning the second set 6-1 after losing the first 7-5. French Open champion Barty is attempting to become the first Australian woman since Chris O’Neill in 1978 to win the Australian Open singles title.