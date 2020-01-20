The Latest: Ash Barty wins 2nd set 6-1 over Tsurenko.

<p> Spectators wait for play to start in Garden Square ahead of the first round singles matches at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara) </p>

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local):

8:30 p.m.

Top-ranked Ash Barty has leveled her first-round match with Lesia Tsurenko at Rod Laver Arena, winning the second set 6-1 after losing the first 7-5. French Open champion Barty is attempting to become the first Australian woman since Chris O’Neill in 1978 to win the Australian Open singles title.