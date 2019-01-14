The Latest: Sharapova routs qualifier at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on Monday at the Australian Open: (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

Second-seeded Angelique Kerber is through to the second round at Melbourne Park with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Polona Hercog.

The 2016 champion needed just 72 minutes to beat the Slovenian player, saving all four break points she faced and winning four of five break points on Hercog’s serve.

Kerber became the first German woman since Steffi Graf at the 1999 French Open to win a major when she beat Serena Williams in the final here three years ago.