The Latest: Andy Murray wins in doubles at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest at Wimbledon (all times local):

9:30 p.m.

Andy Murray won his opening match at this year’s Wimbledon tournament, in men’s doubles.

The two-time singles champion at the All England Club teamed with Pierre-Hugues Herbert to beat Marius Copil and Ugo Humbert 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-0.

Murray, who skipped last year’s Wimbledon because of injury, is limited to playing doubles at the moment as he returns from an operation for a hip replacement.

He will also compete in mixed doubles with Serena Williams.