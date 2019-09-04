The Latest: Andreescu gets past Mertens at US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

9:30 p.m.

Bianca Andreescu became the first teenager to reach the U.S. Open semifinals in a decade, beating Elise Mertens 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.

The No. 15 seed improved to 13-3 in three-set matches and 31-4 overall with two titles this season.

The 19-year-old Canadian became the youngest semifinalist at Flushing Meadows since Caroline Wozniacki was also 19 when she was the runner-up in 2009.

The 25th-seeded Mertens was bidding for her second major semifinal, having lost in that round at the Australian Open in 2018.