The Latest: Djokovic, Pouille start Australian Open semi

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest at the Australian Open on Friday (all times local):

9:45 p.m.

Fans across the world tuned in to see Novak Djokovic set up an Australian Open final against Rafael Nadal with a straight-sets win over Lucas Pouille.

His son was not among them.

Four-year-old Stefan was busy with other things, although he took time to give his old man a pep talk.

“No, my son is not watching me. He’s going to pre-school,” the six-time Australian Open champion said in his on-court interview. “I actually talked with him 45 minutes before the match. He was telling me about Spiderman. About, he was acting as a fish in an aquarium.

“He just tells me good luck — and make sure you win.”

Djokovic’s wife, Jelena, and two children didn’t make the trip to Melbourne Park. But he’s in regular contact.

“To be a father, there’s no better thing that happened in my life,” he said. “With my wife, we’ve been together 15 years, now we’re the parents of two angels. For me, this is life.”