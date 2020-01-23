The Latest: 5 US men move into Australian Open’s 3rd round

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local):

11:15 p.m.

Taylor Fritz’s 4-6, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (4), 6-2, 6-2 comeback victory over two-time Grand Slam finalist Kevin Anderson gives the United States five men in the Australian Open’s third round for the first time since 2008.

The 29th-seeded Fritz has never been further at a major tournament. This was the second time in his career that he has managed to win a match in five sets after dropping the opening two.

He joined American men John Isner, Sam Querrey, Tenny Sandgren and Tommy Paul in the round of 32.

Isner won in straight sets Thursday and next faces three-time major champion Stan Wawrinka, while Fritz will play No. 5-seeded Dominic Thiem.

The other trio advanced Wednesday. Querrey and Sandgren meet each other Friday for a berth in the fourth round, while Paul will play Marton Fucsovics of Hungary.

Wawrinka, the 2014 Australian Open champion, defeated Andreas Seppi 4-6, 7-5, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.