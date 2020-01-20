The Latest: 46 aces help Isner end Australian Open skid

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local):

12:40 a.m.

John Isner’s Australian Open losing streak is over.

In what can best be described as a fairly typical Isner match — the two players combined for 48 service games and zero breaks — the 19th-seeded American moved into the second round at Melbourne Park by edging Thiago Monteiro of Brazil 6-7 (5), 7-6 (4), 7-6 (7), 7-6 (5).

The contest lasted nearly 3½ hours and ended just after 12:30 a.m.

Here’s how close it was: Isner and Monteiro each won exactly 157 points.

Isner was a semifinalist at Wimbledon in 2018 and won the longest match in tennis history. But he had exited the Australian Open in the first round in 2018 and 2019 and five of 11 previous appearances in all.

The 86th-ranked Monteiro fell to 2-8 in Grand Slam matches, with five losses in a row.

The 6-foot-10 Isner, who is 10 inches taller than Monteiro, hit 46 aces. Monteiro had 18.

Isner saved all three break points he faced, while Monteiro saved both that he had to deal with.

It all came down to tiebreakers and after Monteiro was two points from forcing a fifth set by leading 5-4, Isner grabbed the final three points to end it.