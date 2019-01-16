The Latest: New partner for Mattek-Sands at Aussie Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on Wednesday from the Australian Open (all times local):

4:35 p.m.

Marin Cilic capped a 25-ace performance with a pair to serve out a second-round victory at the Australian Open, beating 81st-ranked Mackenzie McDonald of the U.S. 7-5, 6-7 (9), 6-4, 6-4.

Cilic was the runner-up here to Roger Federer last year and is seeded No. 6 this time.

Cilic hasn’t lost at Melbourne Park to anyone ranked as low as McDonald since 2007.