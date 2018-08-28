The Latest: Heat rule in effect for women at steamy US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

11:15 p.m.

Madison Keys eased into the second round of the U.S. Open with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over 71st-ranked Pauline Parmentier of France.

The 14th-seeded Keys was the runner-up to Sloane Stephens at Flushing Meadows in 2017.

That was the first career Grand Slam final for Keys, who was one of four American women in the semifinals last year at the U.S. Open.