The Latest: 2014 Open champ Cilic to face Isner in 3rd Rd

<p> Coco Gauff, of the United States, reacts after defeating Anastasia Potapova, of Russia, during the first round of the US Open tennis tournament Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson) </p>

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

12:50 a.m.

Marin Cilic, the 2014 champion, has moved into a third-round matchup of big servers against John Isner at Flushing Meadows with a 4-6, 6-3, 7-5, 6-3 victory over Cedrik-Marcel Stebe.

The 22nd-seeded Cilic overcame 11 double-faults with the help of 13 aces against Stebe.