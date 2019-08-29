The Latest: 2014 Open champ Cilic to face Isner in 3rd Rd
AP
NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):
12:50 a.m.
Marin Cilic, the 2014 champion, has moved into a third-round matchup of big servers against John Isner at Flushing Meadows with a 4-6, 6-3, 7-5, 6-3 victory over Cedrik-Marcel Stebe.
The 22nd-seeded Cilic overcame 11 double-faults with the help of 13 aces against Stebe.
- Alexander Zverev
- Andrea Petkovic
- Caroline Wozniacki
- Daniil Medvedev
- Frances Tiafoe
- John Isner
- Magda Linette
- Marin Cilic
- Naomi Osaka
- Nick Kyrgios
- Petra Kvitova
- Rafael Nadal
- Taylor Townsend
- Tennis
- Thanasi Kokkinakis
- Timea Babos
-