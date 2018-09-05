The Latest: Extreme heat policy in effect again at US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

3:10 p.m.

Francesca Schiavone has retired from tennis after a career in which she won the French Open title and three Fed Cup championships with Italy.

Schiavone, 38, said she accomplished both her goals as a player, which were to win at Roland Garros and reach the top 10 in the world. She did both in the same year, with her 2010 French Open title helping propel her to No. 7 that year. She would peak at No. 4 — the highest ever for an Italian woman — in 2011.

She also played the longest Grand Slam match for a woman that year, overcoming six match points to beat Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-4, 1-6, 16-14 in 4 hours, 44 minutes in the fourth round of the Australian Open.

She is now coaching, and says her dream now is to bring a player to a Grand Slam tournament.